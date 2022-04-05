Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $229.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 69,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

