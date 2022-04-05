Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.72.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.