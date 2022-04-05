Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $50.34 on Friday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $313,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $153,165,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $92,197,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

