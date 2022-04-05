Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Data Storage stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 million, a PE ratio of 172.09 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Data Storage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

