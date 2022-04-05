RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

