St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.15) to GBX 1,767 ($23.17) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.30) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,626.33 ($21.33).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,444 ($18.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,444.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,538.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

