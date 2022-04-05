International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

IAG opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.61. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 219 ($2.87).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

