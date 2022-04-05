CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $11,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CTS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

