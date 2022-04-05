CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. The company traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 10879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

