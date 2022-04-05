Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 20,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,223,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.
In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $619,680. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
