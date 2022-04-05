$300.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will post $300.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.60 million and the highest is $302.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $287.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

