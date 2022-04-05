CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 151,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

