XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,514,740. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

