Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 5th (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 5th. Theseus Pharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,200 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $160,003,200 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

THRX stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

