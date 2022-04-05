P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $42.50 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 3,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

