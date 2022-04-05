Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 27576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,583,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

