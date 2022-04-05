Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Varta in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.00 ($110.99).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €97.30 ($106.92) on Friday. Varta has a 12-month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($182.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is €91.63 and its 200 day moving average is €107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

