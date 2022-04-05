freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.11) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.17 ($26.56).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN opened at €24.44 ($26.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.24. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($36.18).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.