Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.91) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

FRA FRE opened at €33.06 ($36.33) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.41. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

