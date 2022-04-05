Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,960 ($25.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.60).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,691.50 ($22.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.73). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($105,770.49). Also, insider Carolyn McCall bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.25) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($436.49). Insiders have purchased 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622 over the last quarter.

About Burberry Group (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.