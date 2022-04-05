Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 488 ($6.40).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £531.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

