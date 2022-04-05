Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Reduced by Analyst

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Icosavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $6.58 on Monday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

