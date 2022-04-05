Oppenheimer Comments on Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Savara alerts:

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Savara by 13.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.