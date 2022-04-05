Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Redwire Corporation Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redwire in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. Redwire has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,075,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

