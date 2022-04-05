Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVLU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

LVLU stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

