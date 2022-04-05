Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 81.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

