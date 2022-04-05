Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affimed’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $477.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

