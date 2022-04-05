Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells £48,761.76 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($63,949.85).

APF opened at GBX 180 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £384.81 million and a PE ratio of -100.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

