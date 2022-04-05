Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells £48,761.76 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($63,949.85).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 180 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £384.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

