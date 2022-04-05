Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($54.95) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €50.18 ($55.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.37. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.