Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,725,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,136,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

