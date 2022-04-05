American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

