Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Badger Meter stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

