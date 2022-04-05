Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TGH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE TGH opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

