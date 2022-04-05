Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.