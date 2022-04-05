Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.84 on Friday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.29.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.