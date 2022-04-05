UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

UMBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

