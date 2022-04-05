Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to report sales of $275.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.32 million and the lowest is $269.30 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 752,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,072. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

