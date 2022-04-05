Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,569. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

