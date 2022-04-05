SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $15.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.37 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $62.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,377,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.71. 256,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,430. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.