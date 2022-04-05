Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $582.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $603.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.70 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

KEX traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.68. 493,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,472. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

