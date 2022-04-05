Public Mint (MINT) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $14,166.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,675,053 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.