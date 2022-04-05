Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Union Pacific by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

