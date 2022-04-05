Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 7,975,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,347,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zomedica by 14,305.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,990,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,977,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zomedica by 404.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 79,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 211,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,155 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

