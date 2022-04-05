AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 208,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 348,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)
