Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Down 25%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 12,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The company has a market cap of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.09.
About Tanfield Group (LON:TAN)
