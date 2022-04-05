Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 391,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 324,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$22.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

