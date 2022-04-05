First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

FRME stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. 462,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.