Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.67 billion and the highest is $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $27.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.77. 1,897,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.