Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,260. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $242.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

